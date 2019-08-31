UrduPoint.com
Two Labourers Die As Vehicle Struck Against 11KV Wire

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Two labourers die as vehicle struck against 11KV wire

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Two labours were electrocuted to death after their vehicle struck against an 11,000 KV electric wire here Saturday evening.

According to Bhitai Nagar police, the incident happened in State Life Colony area when a mini truck was offloading goods at a shop.

The police identified the deceased persons as Haji Rasool Bux Gachal and Faisal Gachal, both residents of Dadu district.

The police took custody of the bodies for the postmortem those were shifted to Qasimabad Taluka Hospital.

