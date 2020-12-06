Two labourers die as well caved in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Two labourers buried alive as well collapsed near Saadat chowk Jalalpur Pir Wala here on Sunday.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122,Dr Kaleemullah, two labourers were busy in lifting bricks from a well at Mouza Beli shareef near Saadat chowk. Suddenly the well caved- in and they buried under it.

He said that Rescue 1122 and local people started Rescue operation jointly and recovered both the victims.

The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital (THQ) Jalalpur Pir Wala where doctors declared death of both victims of said well collapsed incident.

The deceased were identified as 50 years old Ameer Buksh s/o Ghulam Muhammad resident of Ghulamay Wala and 40 years old Fida Hussain s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Ghazi pur.

APP /sak