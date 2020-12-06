UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Labourers Die As Well Caved In

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Two labourers die as well caved in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Two labourers buried alive as well collapsed near Saadat chowk Jalalpur Pir Wala here on Sunday.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122,Dr Kaleemullah, two labourers were busy in lifting bricks from a well at Mouza Beli shareef near Saadat chowk. Suddenly the well caved- in and they buried under it.

He said that Rescue 1122 and local people started Rescue operation jointly and recovered both the victims.

The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital (THQ) Jalalpur Pir Wala where doctors declared death of both victims of said well collapsed incident.

The deceased were identified as 50 years old Ameer Buksh s/o Ghulam Muhammad resident of Ghulamay Wala and 40 years old Fida Hussain s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Ghazi pur.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Ghazi Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.