Two labourers died, another injured in road accident

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Two labourers died and another was injured in a road accident within limits of Saddar Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police, three labourers of a brickkiln were going on motorcycle to Qureshi Mor when a speeding ambulance hit them at Tank-Dera road near Marhab colony.

As a result, 59-year old Wazir Ahmed son of Pir Baux and Muhammad Ramzan aged 45 died on the spot while 55 years old Wazir Ahmed son of Allah Yar sustained injuries.

The dead and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Saddar Police registered a case of the incident.

Further investigation was underway.