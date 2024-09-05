Open Menu

Two Labourers Electrocuted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Two labourers electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Two labourers were electrocuted to death while working in an under-construction building here at Noor Purr Noon village on Thursday.

Bhera police said that the deceased--Imran and Husnain touched live electric rod during work which resulted into their on the spot death.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 and police teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

