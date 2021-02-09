Two Labourers electrocuted in Khanewal

Two labourers were electrocuted in a mishap at Jahania Road while working in a private housing scheme here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Two labourers were electrocuted in a mishap at Jahania Road while working in a private housing scheme here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two labourers including Shaukat (24) and Liaqat (54) were busy in work when their iron ladder touched live electricity wires in Metro City Housing Scheme at Jahania Road.

As a result, both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and handed over the bodies to heirs after due procedure.