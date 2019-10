Two labourers died of electrocution at Faisalabad road here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Two labourers died of electrocution at Faisalabad road here on Wednesday.

According to police, Hassan Murtaza of chak no 49/2-L and Khushi Masih of chak no 39-D were unloading sand from a truck at a local marriage hall when they touched live electricity wire accidentally. They received severe electric shock and died on the spot.