Two Labourers Hurt In Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Two labourers were wounded in a roof collapse incident
here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the incident took place near
Sui Gas road where the roof of an under construction building caved in.
As a result of which two labourers identified as Muhammad Saeed (38)
and Muhammad Mehboob (55) received multiple injuries.
On information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out
the victims from debris and shifted them to Nishtar hospital after
providing first aid.
