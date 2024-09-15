Two labourers hurt in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Two labourers were wounded in a roof collapse incident

here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the incident took place near

Sui Gas road where the roof of an under construction building caved in.

As a result of which two labourers identified as Muhammad Saeed (38)

and Muhammad Mehboob (55) received multiple injuries.

On information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out

the victims from debris and shifted them to Nishtar hospital after

providing first aid.