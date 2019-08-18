UrduPoint.com
Two Labourers Injured As Gas Valve Exploded In Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:10 PM

Two labourers injured as gas valve exploded in factory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :An explosion in a gas valve in factory in Hyderabad's industrial area here Sunday left 2 labourers critically injured.

According to the police, the incident happened in Hali Road area in a factory manufacturing material for fridges and deep freezers.

The police identified the injured labours as 35 years old Shakeel and 30 years old Owais, both of whom were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's Burns Ward.

The injured were later referred to Karachi in a critical condition.

