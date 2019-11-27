Two Labourers Injured In Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:25 PM
Two labourers sustained serious injuries as the roof of a shop caved in here on Wednesday
According to the Rescue 1122, two labourers were busy in repairing the roof when it collapsed near Qunwan Chowk.
On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the labourers from debris during an operation besides shifting the injured to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.