Two labourers killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two labourers were killed after a motorcycle they were riding collided with the back side

of a tractor trolley at Kot Sultan-Jaisal road here on Tuesday.

Saifal Saeed, and Irshad Ahmad, both residents of Basti Chandrani, were travelling to Kot Sultan by their motorcycle.

Upon reaching Jaisal road, Langar Ichlana Pully, their speeding motorcycle collided with

the rear side of a tractor trolley. As a result, the both died on the spot.

The police took the tractor trolley in possession and sent the bodies to a local hospital.