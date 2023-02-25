Two labourers killed, three injured as shuttering of under-construction Bhara Kahu bridge collapses

The under-construction shuttering of a bridge at Bhara Kahu bypass collapsed on Saturday killing two labourers and injuring three others, who were trapped under the rubble, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The under-construction shuttering of a bridge at Bhara Kahu bypass collapsed on Saturday killing two labourers and injuring three others, who were trapped under the rubble, police said.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan immediately directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noorul Amin Mengal to ensure the completion of the rescue operation at the earliest.

He further directed to provide the best medical assistance to injured persons. The minister also prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of wounded persons.

The minister directed the Chairman CDA to inquire about the reasons behind this incident and fix responsibility over the culprits.

As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Police's initial report, the shuttering of the pillar fell down after a truck collided with it.

According to the police, citizens were informed about the incident and they were advised to avoid using the route to prevent disruption in rescue work. The police said that the condition of the injured people, who were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital, was said to be unstable, while the rescue operation at the site of the incident was underway.

They said that senior officials of the police and administration including Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir and Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal were present at the incident site.