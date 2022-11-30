Two labourers killed,one injured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Two labourers were killed while one suffered multiple injuries when a mound of mud fell on them in Mianwala area, Chunian.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that three laborers were loading mud into tractor trolley when the vehicle overturned and mud mound fell on them.

Consequently,Shan Gulshan (19), Danish Khalid (14) killed on the spot while Nazeer Ramzan (25) suffered injuries.The victims were shifted to THQ hospital.

Meanwhile, A-Division raiding team arrested two dacoits-- Akhtar and another and recovered cash Rs 200,000, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.