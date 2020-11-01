Two labours died in Kohistan while lifting tower on hilltop

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :At least two labours Sunday died in Kundyan Upper Kohistan when an iron rope broke while lifting the communication tower on the hilltop.

According to the police spokesman,the labours tied the iron rope to lift the mobile communication tower on the hilltop when suddenly the rope broke.

Resultantly,the two labours fell from the hilltop and lost their lives.

The ill-fated labours were identified as Ehsan son of Abdul Aziz resident of Sayo and Afzal son of Nabi Dad resident of Kohistan.

Locals and police shifted the dead bodies to the hospital where after completion of medico-legal formalities the dead body were handed over to the families.

The funeral prayers of both labours were offered in their native villages.