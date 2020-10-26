UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Labours Suffocate To Death In Well In Beer Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:42 PM

Two labours suffocate to death in well in Beer Haripur

Two persons Monday lost their lives when they were busy in painting the walls of well at village Chajaka Union Council Beer Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons Monday lost their lives when they were busy in painting the walls of well at village Chajaka Union Council Beer Haripur.

According to the locals, Rehmat resident of Shangla was hired by the villagers to paint the walls of the well, after passing few hours despite calling his name when he did not respond to his real uncle Samar Gul.

His uncle also entered in the well to find the nephew but could not come back as both were suffocated to death owing to the poisonous gas fumes.

After knowing the situation the locals have informed Beer police station and also called Rescue 1122 those have recovered the dead bodies of both labours and shifted them to hospital.

Beer police also started an investigation of the death cause of both labours while after medicolegal formalities the dead bodies were handed over the family.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Haripur Shangla Rescue 1122 Gas Family

Recent Stories

Statement for replacement of Test Captain may caus ..

22 minutes ago

Bolivia to Restore Relations With Russia - Preside ..

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead over property dispute

3 minutes ago

Cricket's Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans as ..

3 minutes ago

Crew of Oil Tanker Stormed by UK Special Forces Af ..

3 minutes ago

Ballot Box Set on Fire in Boston, Police Starts In ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.