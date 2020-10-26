Two labours suffocate to death in well in Beer Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons Monday lost their lives when they were busy in painting the walls of well at village Chajaka Union Council Beer Haripur.

According to the locals, Rehmat resident of Shangla was hired by the villagers to paint the walls of the well, after passing few hours despite calling his name when he did not respond to his real uncle Samar Gul.

His uncle also entered in the well to find the nephew but could not come back as both were suffocated to death owing to the poisonous gas fumes.

After knowing the situation the locals have informed Beer police station and also called Rescue 1122 those have recovered the dead bodies of both labours and shifted them to hospital.

Beer police also started an investigation of the death cause of both labours while after medicolegal formalities the dead bodies were handed over the family.