Two Lac Metric Ton Wheat Procurement Target Set For Multan Dist

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Two lac metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan dist

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Malik Imtiaz said that gunny bags distribution process would commence from Monday April-13 to procure two lac metric ton wheat.

While talking to APP here on Friday, DFC Malik Imtiaz said that Incharge wheat procurement drive and Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik alongwith Commissioner Shanul Haq and DC Aamer Khattak would inaugurate the gunny bags distribution on Monday. He said that wheat procurement process would also commence with issuance of gunny bags.

He said that 17 wheat procurement centres have been established across the district and added that each procurement incharge was authorized of issuing 500 gunny bags while DFC has authority of issuing 1000 bags daily.

He said that the growers who obtained gunny bags were bound to bring wheat at the centre within three days after issuance of gunny bags.

About payment to wheat growers, DFC informed that payment would be delivered to wheat growers from local banks attached with procurement centres on very next day. He said that Rs nine per 100 kg delivery charges would also be given to growers.

He said that last year wheat procurement target for Multan district was 1.6 million bags which was increased to two million bags this year.

He said that the wheat procurement drive would continue by May- 31,2020 and hoped that they would achieve the target easily.

Imtiaz informed that they have issued 800 gunny bags in Jalalpur Pir Wala tehsil today as early wheat crop came there and step taken so that the wheat could not go in other district.

