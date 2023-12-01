Open Menu

Two Ladies Among Four Drug Peddlers Held, 4kg Heroin, 1kg Ice Recovered

Published December 01, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Excise Police on Friday foiled bids to smuggle narcotics and arrested four drug peddlers including two ladies.

The Excise spokesperson said that in a joint operation conducted by Khyber Excise Police Station and Peshawar Excise Police Station, 4000 grams of high-quality heroin was recovered from a vehicle on Jamrud Road.

A case was registered against a drug peddler at Excise Police Station.

In another operation conducted by Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB-1 and Excise Police Station Peshawar, an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs was foiled.

Two lady drug smugglers along with a male accomplice arrested, said the spokesperson

1950 grams of ice and 15600 grams of hashish were recovered during the search of a rickshaw on the Main GT Road.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Shaheen wife of Khani Khan, Kainat wife of Ehsan Ali resident of Korora District Shangla and Akbar Khan Noorullah resident of Jamrud Bara.

