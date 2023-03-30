Two lady constables dismissed from service

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Two lady police constables were dismissed from service on the charge of absence from duty at a free flour distribution center.

According to a spokesperson, CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi during his visit to the free flour distribution center at Samanabad sports Complex and Kaleem Shaheed Park found two lady constables –Sidra Ashfaqand Noshaba Khan- absent from duty.

The CPO taking departmental action dismissed the constables from service.