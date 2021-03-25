UrduPoint.com
Two Lady Doctors Of DHQ Kohat Suspended After Death Of Girl

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two lady doctors of DHQ Kohat suspended after death of girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The provincial government Thursday suspended two lady doctors of District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Kohat for delaying the postmortem of a four-year old girl who was allegedly killed after molestation.

MNA and Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi expressed deep shock over the tragic incident and assured the culprit would soon be brought to justice.

He informed that two lady doctors of DHQ hospital had already been suspended for delaying the postmortem of the victim girl while the district police had started investigation.

Shehryar added that members of his local organization reached the DHQ and in contact with police and district administration and MS of DHQ Kohat.

