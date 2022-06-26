Two lady operators of police front desk suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :SSP operations Hassam Bin Iqbal suspended two lady operators of police front desk over absence from duty during separate surprise visits on Sunday.

The SSP operations conducted surprise visits of Jalilabad and Qutabpur police stations to check cleanliness, record and front desk of the police stations.

During the inspection, he ordered confiscation of two year service each of Muharrar of both police stations over poor cleanliness and incomplete record.

He also suspended lady operators of front desk at both police stations over absence from duty.

Hassam Bin Iqbal issued show cause notices to station house officers (SHOs) of both police stations and also sought explanation from SDPOs Cant and Muzaffarabad circles.

He directed officers concerned to complete record of the police stations and ensure best cleanliness arrangements otherwise strict action would be taken over violations.