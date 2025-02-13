Two Lady Smugglers Held, Over Eight Kg Hashish Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two Inter-provincial drus smuggler-ladies recovering 8.18 kilograms of hashish from them here in the limits of City police station.
According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan foiled a drugs-smuggling bid and arrested two Inter-provincial smuggler ladies namely Nasreen Bibi wife of Tariq, resident of Kohat district and Salma Bibi wife of Muhammad Shafiq Marwat, resident of Hassanabdal. The police also recovered 8180 grams of hashish from them.
The police registered a case against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.
