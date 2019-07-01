UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Lahore Development Authority Officers To Attend UNESCO Word Heritage Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:52 PM

Two Lahore Development Authority Officers to attend UNESCO Word Heritage Committee meeting

Two officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have left for Azerbaijan to attend the UNESCO Word Heritage Committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):Two officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have left for Azerbaijan to attend the UNESCO Word Heritage Committee meeting.

According to a spokesperson, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and Deputy Director Engineering Syed Muhammad Hassan would brief the meeting about Lahore Orange Line Train Project.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Muhammad Muazzam has given additional charge of Chief Engineer office to Director (P&D) Aslam Pervaiz during Azerbaijan's visit of Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Orange Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Maria Wasti for art academies

9 minutes ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

9 minutes ago

UN Views Myanmar 2020 Election as Opportunity to E ..

9 minutes ago

Russia, UN Voice Concerns Over Negative Impact of ..

9 minutes ago

IGP orders elaborate security measures in Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago

Estimated 1.44 mln refugees worldwide to need res ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.