- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Two Lahore Development Authority Officers to attend UNESCO Word Heritage Committee meeting
Two Lahore Development Authority Officers To Attend UNESCO Word Heritage Committee Meeting
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:52 PM
Two officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have left for Azerbaijan to attend the UNESCO Word Heritage Committee meeting
According to a spokesperson, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and Deputy Director Engineering Syed Muhammad Hassan would brief the meeting about Lahore Orange Line Train Project.
Meanwhile, LDA Director General Muhammad Muazzam has given additional charge of Chief Engineer office to Director (P&D) Aslam Pervaiz during Azerbaijan's visit of Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain.