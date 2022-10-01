UrduPoint.com

Two Lakh Acres Retrieved From Land Grabbers In Punjab: Revenue Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two lakh acres retrieved from land grabbers in Punjab: Revenue Minister

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Saturday said that Punjab board of Revenue recovered two lakh acres, grabbed illegally by occupants, during a special campaign against land-mafias.

While talking APP, the provincial minister observed that over 5000 revenue centres were introduced at rural level.

Similarly, the work on another 8000 revenue centers is in progress across the province. The revenue centers at rural level were facilitating the people at their doorsteps.

In Khidmat Centers, over 150,000 applications have been addressed amicably.

At the Khidmat Centers, the citizens were facilitated in easy availability of different documents including domicile and complete record of land.

In courts, over 65,000 cases have been decided. For provision relief to senior citizens and disable persons, 20 mobile units were functional in province.

The mobile units provide documentation facilities at houses of the old men, women and physically challenged persons. Apart from this, the e-stamping system was also functioning in order to stop fake documentation.

