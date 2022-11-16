UrduPoint.com

Two Lakh Filers Submit IT Returns In Faisalabad Region

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Two lakh filers submit IT returns in Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :About two lakh (200,000) people in Faisalabad region have submitted their income tax returns for the year 2021-22 so far.

The number included 55 per cent businessmen and 45 per cent government employees. The total number of registered taxpayers is 350,000 in the region comprising Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad districts.

A spokesperson for the regional tax office Shabir Hussain said here on Wednesday that the last date for filing of income tax returns was Nov 30.

He appealed to the taxpayers to file their tax returns before the due date, adding that this was the last chance for filing returns, and after that notices would be served on defaulters.

He said that efforts were being made to broaden the tax net by motivating people.

In the year 2021, about 250,000 taxpayers filed their returns in the region, he added.

