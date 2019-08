(@FahadShabbir)

Bomb Disposal Squad Tuesday defused a high intensity Indian-made two anti tank landmines

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Bomb Disposal Squad Tuesday defused a high intensity Indian-made two anti tank landmines.

Local people found the landmines in local fields along the bank of Naullah Dek near village Lehri-Zafarwal and informed the police.

Later, Bomb Disposal Squad defused the landmines.

The police said the anti-tank landmines reached here from India after floating in the recent flood waters in Naullah Dek.