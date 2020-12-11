UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Law Violators Held During Search Operation

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Two law violators held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Shah Town Phase II, Muhallah Rehmanpura, Miyo Town, Gunj Shakar Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Seetal Mari and Shah Rukan-e-Alam police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 30 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two criminals during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

