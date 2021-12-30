UrduPoint.com

Two Lawmakers Clash In National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Shagufta Jamani and a treasury lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafe (PTI) Ghazala Saifi had a clash in the National Assembly on Thursday during the opposition's ruckus in the National Assembly.

After a formal clash, the lawmakers from treasury benches tried to mediate and succeeded to overcome the situation. Later, Ghazala Saifi took her seat and participated in the proceedings.

