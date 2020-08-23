Two leading charities of Pakistan jointly launch blood donation campaign for COVID19 emergency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Two leading charities of Pakistan have joined hands to conduct a voluntary blood donation campaign for saving human lives in Sindh during the coronavirus emergency.

The Green Crescent Trust (GCT) and Indus Hospital have joined hands to conduct the voluntary blood donation campaign in Sindh with initial launching in 92 charitable schools of the GCT in Karachi in a phased manner, said a statement on Sunday.

A launching ceremony of the blood donation campaign was held here at the GCT's head office here, with Chief Executive Officer of Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Bari Khan appreciated the gesture of GCT to volunteer for the blood donation campaign of the Indus Hospital for critically ill patients in Sindh.

He fully backed the GCT's campaign to enrol out-of-school children in Sindh and said the GCT had been conducting as much important mission for the deprived communities of Sindh as was the case of Indus Hospital.

He said the Indus Hospital would support in whatever way possible the charitable campaign of the GCT to educate children of the underprivileged families in Sindh.

He said Indus Hospital and GCT would also join hands to conduct community health awareness compaigns for underprivileged families in the province.

The students enrolled in the network of GCT's schools will play an important role in this regard, said Dr Bari.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of GCT Zahid Saeed said his charitable organization always welcomed the support of like-minded charities to further its campaign to educate children of the backward communities in Sindh.

He said GCT joining hands with the Indus Hospital had set a precedent for other charities to work together for uplift of the underprivileged people.

He said the GCT would continue its cooperation with the Indus Hospital for treating ailing people belonging to the poor families.

The GCT before entering into the partnership with the Indus Hospital has already established over 150 charitable schools in rural and remote parts of Sindh having enrolment of 29,000 children of the needy families.