UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Leading Charities Of Pakistan Jointly Launch Blood Donation Campaign For COVID19 Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Two leading charities of Pakistan jointly launch blood donation campaign for COVID19 emergency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Two leading charities of Pakistan have joined hands to conduct a voluntary blood donation campaign for saving human lives in Sindh during the coronavirus emergency.

The Green Crescent Trust (GCT) and Indus Hospital have joined hands to conduct the voluntary blood donation campaign in Sindh with initial launching in 92 charitable schools of the GCT in Karachi in a phased manner, said a statement on Sunday.

A launching ceremony of the blood donation campaign was held here at the GCT's head office here, with Chief Executive Officer of Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Bari Khan appreciated the gesture of GCT to volunteer for the blood donation campaign of the Indus Hospital for critically ill patients in Sindh.

He fully backed the GCT's campaign to enrol out-of-school children in Sindh and said the GCT had been conducting as much important mission for the deprived communities of Sindh as was the case of Indus Hospital.

He said the Indus Hospital would support in whatever way possible the charitable campaign of the GCT to educate children of the underprivileged families in Sindh.

He said Indus Hospital and GCT would also join hands to conduct community health awareness compaigns for underprivileged families in the province.

The students enrolled in the network of GCT's schools will play an important role in this regard, said Dr Bari.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of GCT Zahid Saeed said his charitable organization always welcomed the support of like-minded charities to further its campaign to educate children of the backward communities in Sindh.

He said GCT joining hands with the Indus Hospital had set a precedent for other charities to work together for uplift of the underprivileged people.

He said the GCT would continue its cooperation with the Indus Hospital for treating ailing people belonging to the poor families.

The GCT before entering into the partnership with the Indus Hospital has already established over 150 charitable schools in rural and remote parts of Sindh having enrolment of 29,000 children of the needy families.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Poor Bari Sunday Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

53 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.