Two LESCO employees dismissed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed its two employees for showing poor performance in the dues recovery campaign against dead defaulters in the BRB Sub-Division of LESCO, according to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday.

He added that on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the recovery campaign is going on throughout the LESCO region. The relevant officers and employees of LESCO are working day and night to ensure the recovery from defaulters as well as the elimination of electricity theft.

In this regard, he said, Basit Salim Lineman Grade-I and Muhammad Sarfaraz, Assistant Lineman, of the BRB Sub-Division were dismissed for non-fulfillment of recovery target and continuous poor performance. Despite several warning letters by their high-ups, he added, both the officials did not improve their performance.

After following all the departmental procedures thoroughly, the BRB Sub-Division's SDO Waqas issued dismissal letters of both the employees.