Two LESCO employees suspended on over-billing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider took notice of over-billing in Kahna Sub-Division and immediately suspended two employees involved in the incident.

Company chairperson told the media on Monday that in the initial investigation into the complaints of over-billing in Kahna sub-division, Meter Inspector Aftab Ahmed and Meter Reader Tufail Ahmed were held responsible.

She added that the Company corrected all wrong bills and delivered to customers accordingly.