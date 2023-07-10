Open Menu

Two LESCO Employees Suspended On Over-billing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two LESCO employees suspended on over-billing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider took notice of over-billing in Kahna Sub-Division and immediately suspended two employees involved in the incident.

Company chairperson told the media on Monday that in the initial investigation into the complaints of over-billing in Kahna sub-division, Meter Inspector Aftab Ahmed and Meter Reader Tufail Ahmed were held responsible.

She added that the Company corrected all wrong bills and delivered to customers accordingly.

