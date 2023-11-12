Two LESCO officials dismissed, wide-scale power theft detected in Manga

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed its two officials after they were proved guilty of conniving in the electricity theft and neglecting their duties.

The company also managed to disconnect power supply in an area of Manga Mandi Sub-Division despite strong resistance by the electricity pilferers.

The company’s spokesman told the media here on Sunday that under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, a vigorous operation against electricity thieves is going on across the LESCO region, and strict action is also being taken against the company’s officers/officers facilitating the power theft.

During a recent operation, he said that a Meter Reader Ahmed Shah of Mandi Usmanwala was dismissed from his job after being found guilty of aiding and abetting electricity theft. He explained that a LESCO team in a routine checking found a tampered agricultural meter. Following which, Ahmed Shah was served a show cause notice and he took the stand that the meter was tampered after falling from his motorcycle, however, the M&T Department's report proved that the meter was tampered deliberately and not by falling.

After being found guilty, Assistant Manager Operations (Mandi Usmanwala) dismissed the Meter Reader Ahmed Shah from his service. Similarly, Assistant Lineman Abdul Razzaq of Khudian Khas Sub-Division was also dismissed for neglecting his duties.

The spokesman further said that a major theft of electricity was detected in the area of Manga Mandi Sub-Division, and despite strong resistance of the thieves, the electricity of the area was cut off.

The LESCO inspection team headed by SDO Manga Mandi found that electricity was being pilfered by hooking the main line and as soon, the team disconnected the illegal connection, there was strong resistance from the accused after which LESCO authorities disconnected the electricity of the area from the 11 kV transmission line. Legal action has also been initiated against the accused. Meanwhile, a local newspaper’s Reporter Waqar Al Hasan was also found stealing electricity by tampering with the meter in an area of Dholanwal Sub-Division.