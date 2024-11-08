Open Menu

Two Levies Men Killed, Another Injured By Colleague’s Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Two Levies men killed, another injured by colleague’s firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) At least two personnel of Malakand Levies including a Hawaldar were killed and another injured when one of their colleagues fired at them during late night hours at a Levies check post in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district.

Police informed on Friday said, a Levies constable, Saddam Hussain who was on leave, came with his friend to Mosa Mina check post at around 12:00 a.m. and started indiscriminate firing at his colleagues.

As a result of intense firing, Levies Hawaldar, Fazal Karim and constable Muhammad Riaz were killed while another constable Alamzeb was critically injured. The injured Levies official was referred to Peshawar due to his critical bullet wounds.

After the killing spree, the Levies official Saddam and his friends managed to flee the area. Police have started an investigation and launched a search operation to arrest the killers.

The relatives of the deceased and locals placed the dead bodies on main Malakand road, blocking it for every kind of vehicular traffic for hours.

The area Assistant Commissioner and local MPA Pir Musawir Ghazi met with the protestors and assured them that a detailed investigation would be carried out and the killers be arrested as soon as possible. After the successful negotiation, the protestors dispersed.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Peshawar Police Road Traffic Malakand Dargai Ghazi Post

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

2 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

15 hours ago
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

15 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

15 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

15 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

15 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

15 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan