Two Levies Men Killed, Another Injured By Colleague’s Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) At least two personnel of Malakand Levies including a Hawaldar were killed and another injured when one of their colleagues fired at them during late night hours at a Levies check post in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district.
Police informed on Friday said, a Levies constable, Saddam Hussain who was on leave, came with his friend to Mosa Mina check post at around 12:00 a.m. and started indiscriminate firing at his colleagues.
As a result of intense firing, Levies Hawaldar, Fazal Karim and constable Muhammad Riaz were killed while another constable Alamzeb was critically injured. The injured Levies official was referred to Peshawar due to his critical bullet wounds.
After the killing spree, the Levies official Saddam and his friends managed to flee the area. Police have started an investigation and launched a search operation to arrest the killers.
The relatives of the deceased and locals placed the dead bodies on main Malakand road, blocking it for every kind of vehicular traffic for hours.
The area Assistant Commissioner and local MPA Pir Musawir Ghazi met with the protestors and assured them that a detailed investigation would be carried out and the killers be arrested as soon as possible. After the successful negotiation, the protestors dispersed.
