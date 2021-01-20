UrduPoint.com
Two Levies Personnel Among Eight Die, 22 Others Injure In Bela Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Two Levies personnel among eight die, 22 others injure in Bela road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight persons including two Levies Force personnel died and 22 others received injuries when a passenger coach overturned in Bela area of Lasbela district here on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound bus from Panjgur carrying commuters was on it's way as it hit the Nami Check Post of Levies Force and later turned turtle it due to over speeding near Bela.

As a result, two Levy men among eight died on the spot and 22 others including children and women suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatment of the injured were started.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Levy man Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Yousaf, passengers including Haleem Jan Noradan, Gull Shama, Bisma, Nazo Bibi and Zulikha bibi.

Levies Force has registered a case.

