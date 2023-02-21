UrduPoint.com

Two Levies Personnel Killed In Checkpost Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

At least two personnel of the levies force were killed in an attack at checkpost in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :At least two personnel of the levies force were killed in an attack at checkpost in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Levies officials said that unknown armed men opened fire at the levies checkpost in the Babri area of Mastung.

Resultantly, two levies men died on the spot, while the attackers escaped from the scene.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Further probe is underway.

