Two Levies Personnel Martyred In Mastung District

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023 | 03:18 PM

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo have strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack  

MASTUNG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) At least two levies personnel were martyred by unknown gunmen at Babri Check post in District Mastung area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The security forces launched operation against the unknown assailants in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the terrorist attack on levies check post in Mastung. Commiserating with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister prayed for the martyred security personnel.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the early recovery of those who injured in the terror attack. Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the resolve and determination of the security forces to root out the terrorists. He said the entire nation salutes its martyrs.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also strongly condemned the terrorist incident. In his condemnation statement, he said terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. He also commiserated with the bereaved families.

