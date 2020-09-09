Two LG deptt officials suspended

Two officials of local government department suspended for dereliction of duties in map approval process

The suspended officers TMO Muhammad Saleem BPS-19 TMA Town-I Peshawar and Muhammad Shoab BS-18 Tehsil Municipal Administration Kohat were removed over laxity and ignoring their duties said a notification issued here on Wednesday.