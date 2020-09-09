Two LG Deptt Officials Suspended
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Two officials of local government department suspended for dereliction of duties in map approval process.
The suspended officers TMO Muhammad Saleem BPS-19 TMA Town-I Peshawar and Muhammad Shoab BS-18 Tehsil Municipal Administration Kohat were removed over laxity and ignoring their duties said a notification issued here on Wednesday.