Two LG Deptt Officials Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Two LG deptt officials suspended

Two officials of local government department suspended for dereliction of duties in map approval process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Two officials of local government department suspended for dereliction of duties in map approval process.

The suspended officers TMO Muhammad Saleem BPS-19 TMA Town-I Peshawar and Muhammad Shoab BS-18 Tehsil Municipal Administration Kohat were removed over laxity and ignoring their duties said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

