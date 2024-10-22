Two Lifters Gang Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP directs petitioners to share intra-party election documents with PTI1 minute ago
-
PAEC's NORI hospital holds breast cancer awareness walk2 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrest eight accused for violating dengue SOPs2 minutes ago
-
KTH celebrates Pakistan’s first 1,000 successful bariatric surgeries12 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts 10th International Conference on Bioethics12 minutes ago
-
NHMP foils drug smuggling bid22 minutes ago
-
Cooking oil unit fined22 minutes ago
-
Sindh to be provided Gas as per requirement: Nasir Shah22 minutes ago
-
DPO for maintaining peace, order in Tank22 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad launches "Open Door Policy" to address public issues22 minutes ago
-
Capital’s air quality plummets as ambiance turns murky amid smog risk22 minutes ago