Two liquor suppliers held, huge quantity of liquor recovered during search

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and huge quantity of liquor and other items recovered from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Police held two liquor suppliers who were identified as Samuel and Adil.

Police have also confiscated 445 liters of liquor, 36 bottles of liquor and other related items from their possession.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi DIG Sajid Kayani said those who endangered the lives of citizens for the sake of some money do not deserve any concession. Action should be taken against vendors and liquor suppliers, he added.

CPO appreciated the performance of Banni police team and said that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.