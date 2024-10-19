Two Lives Lost In Indus River Drowning
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Two people drowned in the Indus River near the Ramak area of Tehsil Paroa here on Sunday, said rescue 1122 officials.
According to the Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, former Pro Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Bakhtiar Khattak and Manager of National Bank Paroa Branch Qamar Bilal Kundi went for fishing near Ramak area of Tehsil Paroa but drowned.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, the rescue workers reached the spot and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital DIKhan where doctors pronounced them dead.
The third person was taken to the hospital after being pulled alive from the water, the rescue official said.
