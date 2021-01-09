Two lives lost in road accident

KOHAT, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) ::Two people have lost their lives when a Suzuki vehicle went down to a deep ravine from Kotal road in Kohat on Saturday, police said.

Aziz and Waleed have lost their lives when their vehicle fell down from heights of Kotal road into a deep ravine.

The were rushed to nearby hospital but succumb to injuries.

The police registered the case and started investigation.