Two Lives Lost In Traffic Accident In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Two killed in a road accident at baga sher chowk mianwali road in Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, Khanpur Baga Sher Chowk Mianwali road, when an over speeding vehicle collided with a container.

The deceased were identified as Muzamil son of Nasrullah aged 21 years and Azmatullah son of Haq Nawaz aged 22 years.

Rescue 1122 quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations and shifted the bodies to hospital.

The container was moved to the side of the road to allow traffic to pass, and police station sadar Muzaffargarh has registered a case and started an investigation.

