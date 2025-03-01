Open Menu

Two Lives Lost, One Injured In Separate Motorcycle Accidents In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Two lives lost, one injured in separate motorcycle accidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A day of carnage on Attock's roads has left two people dead and one injured in two separate motorcycle accidents on Saturday.

According to sources of police and rescue 1122, the first accident occurred on GT Road near Manonagar, within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station.

Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Hazro, was killed instantly when a car collided with his motorcycle, critically injuring his wife, Zahida Perveen. The car driver fled the scene, leaving the victims to be rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

In a separate incident, a teenage boy, Ammar, 17, lost his life in a head-on collision between his motorcycle and a motorcycle rickshaw near Dhoke Rehan in Ghreabwal area, Pindigheb Police Station. The rickshaw driver's reckless driving proved fatal, and Ammar died on the spot.

Respective police stations have registered cases and initiated investigations into the accidents.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

1 minute ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

3 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

4 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

4 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

5 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan