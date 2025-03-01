Two lives lost, one injured in separate motorcycle accidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A day of carnage on Attock's roads has left two people dead and one injured in two separate motorcycle accidents on Saturday.

According to sources of police and rescue 1122, the first accident occurred on GT Road near Manonagar, within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station.

Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Hazro, was killed instantly when a car collided with his motorcycle, critically injuring his wife, Zahida Perveen. The car driver fled the scene, leaving the victims to be rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

In a separate incident, a teenage boy, Ammar, 17, lost his life in a head-on collision between his motorcycle and a motorcycle rickshaw near Dhoke Rehan in Ghreabwal area, Pindigheb Police Station. The rickshaw driver's reckless driving proved fatal, and Ammar died on the spot.

Respective police stations have registered cases and initiated investigations into the accidents.

