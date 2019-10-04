Two local govt sector development schemes approved

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Punjab, approved two development schemes of Local Government sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Punjab , approved two development schemes of Local Government sector.

These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over by the acting chairman Planning and Development (P&D) board Imran Sikandar Baloch held, here on Friday.

The approved schemes are included as Operational Design and business Model (ODBM) consultant for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 329.710 million and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Provincial Projects (PC-II) at the cost of Rs16.530 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.