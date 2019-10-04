UrduPoint.com
Two Local Govt Sector Development Schemes Approved

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:28 PM

Two local govt sector development schemes approved

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Punjab, approved two development schemes of Local Government sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Punjab, approved two development schemes of Local Government sector.

These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over by the acting chairman Planning and Development (P&D) board Imran Sikandar Baloch held, here on Friday.

The approved schemes are included as Operational Design and business Model (ODBM) consultant for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 329.710 million and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Provincial Projects (PC-II) at the cost of Rs16.530 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

