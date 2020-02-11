Two locust swarms attack countered, arrival of more is anticipated in KP: Agriculturist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Agriculturists engaged in containing locust attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have claimed of countering two swarms of the pest in D I Khan district, but are anticipating arrival of mores in the province.

"We have effectively countered and killed two swarms of locust in remote areas of D I Khan near Balochistan border," said Dr Naveed Khan, Deputy Director Department Plant Protection KP while talking to APP.

A single swarm of locust consists of around 80 million of pest which can only be countered and killed through proper monitoring and targeted midnight operation when the pest is dormant and unable to fly, Dr Naveed added.

Briefing about the measures being taken for stopping locust from damaging crops, Dr Naveed said the strategy adopted in D I Khan proved successful and would be replicated in other districts.

It merits a mention here that the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declared emergency on January 30, 2020 in nine southern districts of the province.

The decision was taken to tackle pest infestation after news reports about arrival of locust in bordering areas of KP near Balochistan.

Dr Naveed said so far three swarms of locust entered KP in D I Khan district at Tehsil Daraban while passing through Takht-e-Suleman mountain range of Balochistan province.

Out of three swarms, two were countered and killed while one dispersed which can re-appear in any other area of the province.

He said a swarm of locust is so huge that it is spreads over an area of around four to five kilometers in sky and can consist population of around 80 million to one billion pests.

The locust is scientifically known as `Schistocera Gregaria' and can fly with great speed of around 15 km per hour, covering around 150 km area in a single day, Dr. Naveed told APP.

He said the strategy adopted by Agriculture and Plant Protection Department KP was based on monitoring of the swarm and targeting potential pockets before dawn when the pest is inactive and cannot fly.

The strategy proved highly successful in containing the attack by causing huge mortality to the attacking pest, he claimed.

Our teams are in contact with local people and reach the pointed locations of the pest during midnight at around 4:00 a.m.

Soon after performing Fajar (morning prayers), spray operation is started to target the pest at its dormant stage because after sunshine it become active and cannot be killed with spray.

We are also using Micro Nair Air Blast Sprayer which has been provided by Federal Plant Protection Department and the vehicle is arrived from Karachi for the purpose.

He said it was also fortunate that the locust swarms entering KP consists of majority of immature adults which are not fit for breeding at this stage.

The situation would have aggravated severely if the pest had laid eggs, doubling many times the number of arriving locust, he went on to say.

Dr. Naveed also claimed that no damage to crops has been reported in areas of attack by locust in KP. The locust are mostly found sitting on trees and not on crops, he added.

When asked about spraying procedure, he said it is being carried out manually by using hand borrow machines.

Aerial spray is being ignored as a lost option because of nature of the locations where local population and livestock can also be damaged through reactions of pesticides, he added.

He said this pest is mostly found in Arabian countries and due to war like situation in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, proper measures were not taken there for its control as a result of which the pest survived and migrated to Iran and than entered Pakistan from Baluchistan province.

"Locust are mostly found in desert areas and also lay eggs about 15 centimeters inside the soil," said Sajid Khan, Deputy Director Plant Protection Peshawar.

He said migration of the pest is due to climate change because it is appearing on those areas where weather is tropical and not so cold.

D.I.Khan and its adjacent southern districts of KP are comparatively tropical in comparison with Peshawar and Northern districts.

Sajid said the Plant Protection Department has made arrangements for coutering the pest if it appeared in Peshawar valley.