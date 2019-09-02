UrduPoint.com
Two Lose Lives In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:49 AM

At least two were killed as unknown persons opened fire on pedestrians in Attock on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :At least two were killed as unknown persons opened fire on pedestrians in Attock on Monday morning.

According to a police official, two unidentified men attacked and fled away from the spot after gunned down the victims,adding the bodies were shifted to a near by hospital for an autopsy.

He further said the city police registered a First Investigation Report(FIR) against the unknown murderers,adding the police started operation for the quick arrest of the criminals.

