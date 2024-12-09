Open Menu

Two LPG Outlets Sealed, Three Arrested For Illegal Decanting

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The district administration in a major crackdown against illegal LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) outlets have arrested three people and sealed two shops in the Federal Capital.

The operation, led by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, targeted illegal LPG filling points at the 26-number point near Kashmir Highway turn, said the spokesman of ICT administration on Monday.

A vehicle involved in illegal LPG filling was also impounded at a local police station as part of the operation, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the need to take firm action against these illegal gas cylinder shops to ensure public safety.

He also warned of the dangers associated with filling LPG from illegal points. "Such operations are not only illegal but also extremely dangerous, potentially leading to accidents and loss of life," the DC stated.

The crackdown was expected to continue as the administration works to identify and shut down more illegal operations in the city.

