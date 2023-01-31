UrduPoint.com

Two LPG Plants Sealed Over Black Marketing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Two LPG plants sealed over black marketing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration sealed two Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants over black marketing during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the public complaints regarding high prices of LPG in the city, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nasir Shahzad Dogar, initiated a crackdown against the dealers selling LPG at high rates.

During separate raids at 17-Kasi and Qadirpur Raan, he sealed two LPG plants involved in supplying LPG in the market at exorbitant rates.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that high prices of LPG were causing problems for auto-rickshaw drivers and citizens. He said that as per directives of the District Government, the crackdown was being launched against LPG refilling shops to prevent a price hike.

Related Topics

LPG Nasir Price Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

7 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

1 hour ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

2 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.