Two LPG plants sealed over black marketing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration sealed two Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants over black marketing during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the public complaints regarding high prices of LPG in the city, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nasir Shahzad Dogar, initiated a crackdown against the dealers selling LPG at high rates.

During separate raids at 17-Kasi and Qadirpur Raan, he sealed two LPG plants involved in supplying LPG in the market at exorbitant rates.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that high prices of LPG were causing problems for auto-rickshaw drivers and citizens. He said that as per directives of the District Government, the crackdown was being launched against LPG refilling shops to prevent a price hike.