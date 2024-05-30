Two LPG Shops Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two shops were sealed for illegally refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Mianwali on Thursday.
According to official sources, in line with special directives of DC Khalid Javed Goraya,the chairman District Task Force Committee/Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Mehmood Rana along with civil checked various LPG refilling shops and vehicles at Muhallah Qadirabad street no 03.
To which, two shops were sealed and cases got registered against the shopkeepers.
