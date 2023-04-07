Close
Two Lyari Gangsters Arrested After Encounter With Rangers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Two Lyari gangsters arrested after encounter with Rangers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Two alleged Lyari gangsters were arrested in injured condition after an encounter with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police at Risala Moeen Chowk on Friday.

One of the accomplice of the arrested accused managed to escape from the scene, according to a news release.

The Rangers recovered arms, ammunition, two mobile phones and cash Rs. 125000 from the possession of the arrested accused who were identified as Subhan and Mazhar were involved in extortion, robberies and street crimes.

According to detail, the accused sent a threatening letter to a trader for extortion in Jodia Bazar. The Rangers and Police formed a joint team to arrest the accused. During the raid, they resorted to firing on Rangers and Police. Two accused were arrested in injured condition while their another accomplice fled from the scene.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplice. The arrested accused along with recovered arms, ammunition and cash were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

