Open Menu

Two Lyari Gangsters Arrested Injured After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two Lyari gangsters arrested injured after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The district City police of South zone apprehended two Lyari gang members in separate police confrontations that occurred in the Kalri and Kalakot areas.

According to a Karachi Police spokesperson, in two distinct operations on Monday, two individuals were apprehended and sustained injuries during these encounters.

Farhad Ahmed, also known as Ram Janey, and Hassan Ali, known as Pappu, were captured by Kalri and Kalakot police stations, respectively. Both individuals are affiliated with Lyari gangs. Hassan Ali, in particular, was sought by the police for significant cases, including extortion, apart from other important police cases.

Furthermore, authorities recovered weapons from both suspects. A comprehensive investigation process has been launched as part of the ongoing proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Lyari From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in eac ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

9 minutes ago
 Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

2 hours ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

3 hours ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

4 hours ago
Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

4 hours ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan