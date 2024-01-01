Two Lyari gangsters arrested injured after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The district City police of South zone apprehended two Lyari gang members in separate police confrontations that occurred in the Kalri and Kalakot areas.

According to a Karachi Police spokesperson, in two distinct operations on Monday, two individuals were apprehended and sustained injuries during these encounters.

Farhad Ahmed, also known as Ram Janey, and Hassan Ali, known as Pappu, were captured by Kalri and Kalakot police stations, respectively. Both individuals are affiliated with Lyari gangs. Hassan Ali, in particular, was sought by the police for significant cases, including extortion, apart from other important police cases.

Furthermore, authorities recovered weapons from both suspects. A comprehensive investigation process has been launched as part of the ongoing proceedings.