Two Main Accused In Chung Gang Rape Case Killed In Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:29 PM
Two prime suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman in Lahore’s Chung area were killed in an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Two prime suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman in Lahore’s Chung area were killed in an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for the CCD, the incident happened last night when the suspects gang-raped a woman in the presence of her husband and also recorded a video of the heinous act. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Chung Police Station following the incident.
Acting swiftly, the CCD traced the suspects within 12 hours and conducted a raid to arrest them.
However, the accused opened fire on the CCD team in an attempt to resist arrest, injuring one police official. The CCD personnel returned fire in self-defense, resulting in the deaths of the two main suspects.
The spokesperson added that two other suspects managed to flee the scene while firing. A search operation is underway to apprehend the absconding culprits, and the area has been cordoned off. Authorities have expressed determination to arrest the remaining suspects and bring them to justice without delay.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace11 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal11 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..11 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties11 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away11 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan12 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs12 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million12 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence12 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot12 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry12 hours ago