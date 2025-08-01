Open Menu

Two Main Accused In Chung Gang Rape Case Killed In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Two main accused in Chung gang rape case killed in police encounter

Two prime suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman in Lahore’s Chung area were killed in an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Two prime suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman in Lahore’s Chung area were killed in an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the CCD, the incident happened last night when the suspects gang-raped a woman in the presence of her husband and also recorded a video of the heinous act. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Chung Police Station following the incident.

Acting swiftly, the CCD traced the suspects within 12 hours and conducted a raid to arrest them.

However, the accused opened fire on the CCD team in an attempt to resist arrest, injuring one police official. The CCD personnel returned fire in self-defense, resulting in the deaths of the two main suspects.

The spokesperson added that two other suspects managed to flee the scene while firing. A search operation is underway to apprehend the absconding culprits, and the area has been cordoned off. Authorities have expressed determination to arrest the remaining suspects and bring them to justice without delay.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

8 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

10 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

12 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

12 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

12 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

12 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

12 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

12 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

12 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan