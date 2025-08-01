Two main accused in Chung gang rape case killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Two prime suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman in Lahore’s Chung area were killed in an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the CCD, the incident happened last night when the suspects gang-raped a woman in the presence of her husband and also recorded a video of the heinous act. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Chung Police Station following the incident.

Acting swiftly, the CCD traced the suspects within 12 hours and conducted a raid to arrest them.

However, the accused opened fire on the CCD team in an attempt to resist arrest, injuring one police official. The CCD personnel returned fire in self-defense, resulting in the deaths of the two main suspects.

The spokesperson added that two other suspects managed to flee the scene while firing. A search operation is underway to apprehend the absconding culprits, and the area has been cordoned off. Authorities have expressed determination to arrest the remaining suspects and bring them to justice without delay.